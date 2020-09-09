Laurel Libby is running for state representative in District 64. She is also my neighbor.

Several years ago my husband and I were both sick with pneumonia and bronchitis, respectively. During that time, we had a good sized nor’easter. I happened to look out the window and saw Libby and her son (7 years old at the time) outside, shoveling our driveway. Later that day, they came over with a casserole.

I am sharing this story as one example of the kindness and compassion Libby and her family have shown us and to let the public know how strongly she cares for her neighbors and fellow citizens.

She is a born leader who is highly motivated, strong and determined, and will do all she can to assist the people of Maine and bring about positive changes.

I will definitely be voting for Laurel Libby on Nov. 3. I hope others will join me.

Sandy Magnusson, Auburn

