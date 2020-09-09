I write with strong support for the reelection of State Sen. Ned Claxton, representing District 20.

I have known Dr. Claxton for many years as my personal care physician and as a fellow health care professional. We have shared responsibilities for the health care of various patients. I have also know him in his leadership roles as the administrator for the Central Maine Family Residency and as a state senator.

Person Centered Psychologists have conducted a great deal of practice and research looking at what goes into the qualities that make for healthy, helping relationships. The qualities that are central to those relationships include empathy, positive regard and genuineness. Claxton embodies all of those qualities.

He is a great collaborator with both constituents and legislators.

He has worked very effectively helping Mainers with their safety, health care, financial, education and employment needs.

I enthusiastically urge voters to support Ned Claxton’s reelection.

Thomas Johnson, New Gloucester

