Turner student gets scholarship renewal

ELLSWORTH — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation have awarded $235,000 in scholarships to 10 students, all graduates of Maine high schools. Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the U.S.

Local renewing Gannett scholar is Kristen Waite of Turner.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance and financial need. Applications for the 2021 Gannett Journalism Scholarship and Gibbs Scholarship will be available in January. Guidelines and a link to the online application can be found at www.mainecf.org.

