To the Editor:
The Norway Police Department K9 Team wishes to thank the anonymous donor for the $1,500 it received for the K9 Program.
The program was set up to be self-sustaining thru donations and drug forfeitures. So far this year the K9 Team has been deployed 35 times; eight to assist other agencies; 25 drug searches, of which drugs were found eight times; once to track a fleeing suspect; and one article search for evidence. The Town of Norway is proud of our K9 Team and appreciate the Community support!
Officer John Lewis
K-9 Officer BOLO
Norway Police Department
Norway
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 10
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, September 10, 2020
-
The Bethel Citizen
CROP Walk goes virtual
-
The Bethel Citizen
Thank you, Bethel
-
The Bethel Citizen
Rotary yard sale a success