To the Editor:

The Norway Police Department K9 Team wishes to thank the anonymous donor for the $1,500 it received for the K9 Program.

The program was set up to be self-sustaining thru donations and drug forfeitures. So far this year the K9 Team has been deployed 35 times; eight to assist other agencies; 25 drug searches, of which drugs were found eight times; once to track a fleeing suspect; and one article search for evidence. The Town of Norway is proud of our K9 Team and appreciate the Community support!

Officer John Lewis

K-9 Officer BOLO

Norway Police Department

Norway

