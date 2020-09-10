To the Editor:

Due to COVID 19 concerns, the Bethel CROP Walk will go virtual. The safety of all people is of utmost importance. The ability to safely distance will be a challenge, if we gather in person.

The World Service Committee is encouraging individual families or church groups to walk in small clusters, make your own signs, wear a CROP t-shirt, and take a short video of your walk. Walkers may choose any convenient day in September, not just September 27.

Share the video with Jane Chandler, which can be posted on a Facebook page promoting walks.

Go to www.crophungerwalk.org

Hit search for Bethel Area CROP Hunger Walk and hit donate or register, or just hit Donate on first page and under walkers, choose Jane Chandler.

The church still had some t-shirts leftover from last year, mostly children sizes. Let Henri List know if you want a t-shirt. Her email is [email protected]

Most important is that we continue to support the work of Church World Service, which has tremendous needs around the world, aggravated by the coronavirus. Church World Service fights hunger around the world. Again one quarter of the donations will support local food relief efforts with the Bethel Food Pantry.

Jane Chandler

Bryant Pond

