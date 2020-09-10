I will be voting for Matt Leonard for Maine Senate on Nov. 3. As a retried law enforcement officer, I feel Leonard is the right person to represent first responders and ensure the safety of the community.
Common sense and down to earth — something truly needed in these crazy times.
Donald Mailhot, Auburn
