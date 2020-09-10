NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street, Norway is excited to announce it’s fourth indoor yard sale on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Well known for its giant annual outdoor August Yard Sale, this year has presented a unique challenge. The community has been generous with it’s donations and the church has been busy creating a “Covid” solution. This year, the church is having several smaller sales.

This fourth sale has many new and unique items. As usual, everything is clean, in good working order and reasonably priced. There are small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, decorating items, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement, so that workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Only a limited number of shoppers are able to shop at a time.

The money raised by indoor Yard Sale will be used for the many missions of our community church, which include but are not limited to: the free drive thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups.

If you have questions, please contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290. Check out our FaceBook page.

