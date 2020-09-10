NORWAY — Nothing could be more exciting than watching people read for money! The Friends of Norway Memorial Library’s Board of Directors will hold an old-fashioned read-a-thon on Sunday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as a fall fundraiser.

In a typical year, the Friends of Norway Memorial Library raise a large portion of their annual budget with a book sale held in July in conjunction with the Norway Arts & Music Festival. But since 2020 has been anything but usual, the Friends of the Library board decided to try something new.

Members of the Friends of the Norway Memorial Library board of directors and library employees are collecting pledges and sponsors for participating in the read-a-thon. Participants will commit to three- or six-hour sessions of reading. They will wear masks and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Aside from a 30-minute lunch and a 5-minute break each hour, the rule is to “keep your nose in a book!”

Members of the public are encouraged to indicate support with a honk or a wave as they pass by. There will be an information table on the lawn near the sidewalk where the public may learn more about becoming a Friend of the Norway Memorial Library, make donations to the read-a-thon, or purchase raffle tickets for the Friends of the Library quilt raffle. Visitors should wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.

The Friends of Norway Memorial Library is an association whose purpose is to promote public awareness of the vital role of the library within the community and to assist actively in strengthening its resources and enhancing its services. Association membership is open to individuals, groups, and

businesses that support the purpose of the association.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 20. For more information or to pledge support, stop by the library at 258 Main Street in Norway or call 743-5309 extension 1.

« Previous

filed under: