TOPSHAM — Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will present an outdoor rehearsal of a string trio of orchestra musicians, coached by conductor Rohan Smith, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Mary Hunter (violin), Jeanie Wester (viola), and Patsy Dickinson (cello) will perform Beethoven’s String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1.

This unique and casual event will be held outdoors in a covered structure decked out for the fall season by Blais Flowers & Garden Center. A limited number of tickets are available to the public, free of charge. Smith will lead the rehearsal, explaining his ideas to the audience as well as the musicians.

“This is a chance for audience members to peek into the classical music makers’ world and experience how ensembles prepare themselves for performances,” said MSO Executive Director Carol Preston. “It’s also a chance for the MSO to give back to the Lewiston community, which has been so important to the growth of the orchestra.”

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians across Maine.

Reservations are required to attend the rehearsal and must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, by calling the MSO box office at (207) 846-5378 or by emailing [email protected] Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Attendees should also bring their own chairs.

