York County high schools received a double-dose of bad news about athletics on Thursday.

Not only are football and volleyball gone from the fall calendar, it was announced that in any county designated as “yellow” by the state – one deemed to have an elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission – schools must suspend all athletic activities, including practices.

York County is currently a yellow county. COVID-19 outbreaks in the county this week make it unlikely that the designation will change when the Department of Education updates its color-coded assessment on Friday. The color coding is updated every two weeks, unless a county is deemed worthy of reassessment sooner. York was placed into the yellow category on Sept. 4.

Monday will be first official day of high school tryouts in Maine, and the first games are scheduled for Sept. 25.

The Return to Competitive Athletics and Activities guidelines released Thursday by the Maine Principals’ Association, and approved by multiple state agencies, states that: “‘Yellow’ suggests that a county has an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, so schools may consider additional precautions to reduce the number of people in classrooms at any one time and decrease interactions and risk. This includes school sports: given the somewhat greater risk of sports than in-person education, school districts should suspend competitions and group practices, and apply the same or greater reductions in school sport activities that it applies to in-person education.”

In an email to schools, Mike Burnham, the MPA’s executive director for interscholastic activities, made the point crystal clear.

“Should a county be designated yellow or red, there should be no practices or games held until which time they are designated green,” he wrote.

“Yellow academically equates to red athletically,” said Gary Stevens, the athletic director at Thornton Academy in Saco. Stevens had called off planned physical conditioning activities at Thornton on Thursday prior to the guidelines’ being released.

“We received guidance today that if a school is yellow academically you should cease extracurricular activity,” Stevens said.

“That’s what we’ve prepared our people on,” said Rich Buzzell, minutes before the guidelines were released. Buzzell is the athletic director at Marshwood High, located in South Berwick.

On Thursday there were 14 reported positive cases in York County, equal to the daily average for the county over the past week, a per capita rate nearly four times greater than in neighboring Cumberland County. Many of the cases in York County have been linked to a wedding reception, held in early August in East Millinocket, some 200 miles away from communities such as Kittery, South Berwick and Sanford, which has seen its own series of smaller outbreaks.

“Unfortunately that incident at the wedding is a prime example of community transmission and how it’s affecting at least one county right now,” Buzzell said. “I really tried to stress that to our kids (at informational meetings on Wednesday). It can get out of control quick. We’re green as a county for what, five months, and in three weeks we double the cases because of carelessness. It’s really unfortunate for these kids but it’s a good lesson to learn, a hard lesson to learn. But it just shows that things can spiral out of control pretty quickly.”

There is a caveat in the Returning to Competitive Athletics’ guidelines that says, “The county-level color designations are advisory for school administrators. Those administrators may consider local conditions and make their own decisions.”

But in the lead-up to the reopening of schools, the vast majority of superintendents in York and Cumberland counties consistently delayed even physical conditioning practices, activities that were taking place at schools in central and northern Maine.

This story will be updated.

