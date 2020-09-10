AUBURN – Carlton Paul Spencer Jr., 69, died on September 6, 2020 following a courageous three year battle with lung cancer.

Born the son of Carlton and Mabel Miller Spencer on January 24, 1951. He attended Lewiston public schools, graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1969 and furthered his education in Criminal Justice at the University of Maine.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and the Maine National guard. After returning home, he proudly served on the Lewiston Police Department from 1974 ? 1988.

Later a business owner at Video Services Unlimited, producing travelogues, documentaries, sports television shows and legal depositions.

In 1981, he married Cindy Spencer and this summer they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

His hobbies included telling great stories, fast cars, rock & roll music and the New England Patriots. Over the years, he owned a front engine dragster, a top alcohol dragster and a Roadster. He spent many Summer weekends at New England Dragway and Oxford Dragway. He loved his family, adventure, the love of good food and his dogs.

Survived by his wife Cindy, two children ? Sean Spencer and his wife, Candy; Angie Spencer Beaupre and her husband, Bob; his four grandchildren, Karli Spencer, Koen Spencer, Haley Beaupre and Kaitlyn Beaupre. Niece Tina Sprague Baker, nephews Michael Sprague and Billy Sprague.

Predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Nancy Spencer and Connie Spencer Sprague.

Funeral services honoring Paul’s life will be held TUESDAY September 15th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday September 14th 7-9PM at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Due to Maine CDC regulations attendance is limited to 50 people per time, and if attending please contact the family or funeral home at 784-4023 to register your attendance. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

