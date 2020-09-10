SABATTUS – Monette Boulanger, 82, passed away Sept. 5, 2020. She was born March 17, 1938 in Sabattus to Godefroi and Mary Ann Beaule. She was well known for her love of the outdoors and Maine’s four seasons. She was an active and very successful hunter and fisherman. Spending time with her brothers and family members was always the primary reason; however, you could always count on Monette filling her white tail deer tag every season and then sharing the details of every circumstance with excitement. Unknowingly to others, always providing a lesson.Passionate for all animals and wildlife, a gift to all of us, for many years she owned, trained and boarded horses. With an uncanny ability to communicate, the horses would do for her that others witnessed with astonishment. Magically, wild animals would feed from her hand. Raccoons, ravens, and hawks were known to even enter her home for a visit and a bite to eat. Chickadees comfortably perched in her hand selecting seed was a normal daily activity. Monette was loving and fun. She will be remembered for her love of music, her laugh and warm smile. Her generosity, warm spirit, kindness and caring for all will be cherished and missed.She is survived by her husband Maurice Boulanger; son Steven Erickson and his partner Linda Johnson and her daughter Natasha Clarke of Poland, Maine; daughter Lynn E. Huff and her husband Chris of Sarasota, Fla.; grandson Jesse C Huff of Poland, MaineAdditionally, she is survived by brothers Armand Beaule of Sarasota, Fla., Bob Beaule and his wife Joan of Leeds, Maurice Beaule and his partner Pat Sheaf of Leeds; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her grandson Michael J. Huff. I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one, I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing many times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that leave when life is done. At Monette’s request there will be no services held with her final resting place being the Sabattus Cemetery.

In her memory, donations can be made to the: Maine Wildlife Park via Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park atwildlifeparkfriends.org

