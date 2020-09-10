AUBURN – On September 8, 2020, our beloved Mother, Muriel Bernier Kramarz of Lewiston, Maine passed away at the age of 97.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley and her son, Kent. She is survived by her children, Gary, Rick, Carol Schroeter, John, Brenda Mace, and Tina Morrissette as well as 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and her sister, Terry Bernier Veilleux.

Muriel lived her life with kindness and compassion and always put the needs of others above her own. Her heart was filled with love and compassion for all who touched her life, by they of the human kind or animal kind.

Muriel was the heart and soul of our family. She was our rock, our center of gravity during challenging times. While she will be missed by her surviving family and friends, her beautiful, gentile light will shine bright forever in our hearts.

Muriel spent the final two-and-a-half years of her life living with her son and daughter-in-law, John and Sue Kramarz. Our family is and will forever be grateful for all the care and love they provided for our mother, and for all the sacrifices made by them during this time.

Services are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston 70 Horton St. Lewiston.

Services will be private.

