Edward Little High School senior Sophie Carson paints her parking space at the school in Auburn on Thursday. Seniors have this week to decorate their parking place. The annual tradition will come to an end in December when the parking lot will be used during construction of the new school, senior Thomas Brann said. Carson’s spot will quote comic strip character, Calvin, left. “I can feel my brain beginning to atrophy already,” Calvin says while sitting under a tree with his imaginary friend, Hobbes. “That’s how I feel about school right now,” Carson said. “Senior year, kind of crazy.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School senior Jimmy Pawlina paints his parking space at the school in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal