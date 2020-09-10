police log

Charges
Lewiston
• Garret Cote, 21, of 244 Middle Road, Fairfield, on charges of driving with a suspended license and false attachment of plates, 1:48 a.m. Thursday at Ash and Shawmut streets.
• Michael Worth, 34, of East Dixfield, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:08 a.m. Thursday on Pine Street.
• Paul Kobeckis, 60, of 17 Howe St., on a charge of violating a protection order, 9:20 a.m. Thursday at Walnut and Bradley streets.
• Norman Child, 39, of 88 Bartlett St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:56 a.m. Thursday at 18 Bradley St.
• Phillip Witham, 55, of 2 North Mountain Road, Greene, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6 p.m. Thursday on Sand Hill Road.
Androscoggin County
• Karla Shufelt, 23, of 20 Two Rod Road, Gray, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on North Main Street.
• Ruth Hyde, 49, of 70 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of disorderly conduct, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, 6 a.m. Thursday at that address.
