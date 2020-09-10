Rock Hard Johnson will play songs you can sing to all night long from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band is made up of musicians who have all been around the music scene for 25 years or longer. There is a $5 cover charge and limited seating so call ahead for your table reservation. We are following all Covid rules, so wear a mask to your table and whenever you get up from your table. There is no dancing per the governor’s orders. There is plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
