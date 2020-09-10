PARIS — Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in South Paris is up against it. Already loaded with adoptable cats and kittens, the shelter accepted over 40 more last week in an owner surrender.

Now Shelter Manager Lucille Moffett is looking for generous hearts to help pay for spaying and neutering as well as loving homes for them and for the other 110 cats currently at the facility or in kitty foster care.

“These are cats come from a very special circumstance, a home where they were greatly loved,” said Moffett. “Every one has a name, we already know all about their personalities. Our first examinations show them to be in good health. But the owners became overwhelmed and realized they needed help.”

Moffett and her staff took in the cats, all young, over several days at the beginning of September. Each one was immediately given a distemper shot and a Capstar treatment (an oral, fast-acting flea killer) and tested for Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and heart worm. Moffett said not all the testing was complete but those she has been able to run have come back negative. The cats are now being treated with longer-acting topical preventatives to keep them flea-free.

“Luckily of these, there are only five females and none of them are pregnant,” Moffett said. “But that’s because each of them was already nursing kittens. More than a dozen of them are kittens.”

The next step in caring for the 40 plus felines will be to spay and neuter them, a process that will take months to complete – for a number of reasons.

“Because of COVID 19, veterinarians had to close their offices during the shutdown,” Moffett explained. “Now they are open, but getting appointments – especially for multiples and for surgeries – has gotten so difficult.

“And vets do not have the resources to provide the non-profit type of care that they did before. So we don’t have as many resources either.”

The shelter is currently working with just two veterinarians in the area and only one of those has been able to commit to spaying and neutering the new collection of cats.

“The cost to alter these and provide rabies vaccinations will be more than $3,000,” Moffett said. “We are not sure how many of the kittens are female and that will cost more. We probably won’t be able to get them all done until around Thanksgiving. It will take that long.”

Since the sterilizations will take two to three months to complete, the expenses to care for and feed these cats will be higher because RPC cannot adopt them out until they are fixed. And those costs will be on top of the supplies and treatments the shelter had to tap for the cats’ intake and processing. Now all those Capstar and snap tests, which run about $14 per animal, have to be replenished.

The shelter already had several litters of motherless kittens it has been caring for recently – and Moffett needs to find a way to schedule and pay for their procedures as well.

With most of the shelter’s fundraising halted because of the pandemic, RPC is in need of financial help to get the 40 cats vetted and ready for adoption.

“We had been in pretty good shape with food because at the beginning of all this [COVID] the community really was so good to us. But with everything coming in we could use more cat food. We use Purina Kitten Chow and Purina Complete. But we need to pay our vet bills.”

People can donate online through RPC’s PayPal account at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=f_9H69sI-zNMQLlGr75F0K8OUFNNqotwPHxRwgrIMxtAg1_FuG31R_DqafyynxN7ixNunm&country.x=US&locale.x=US. They can also send checks directly to the shelter at 9 Swallow Road, Paris, ME 04281.

The shelter held a Labor of Love fundraising campaign on its Facebook page over Labor Day but more help will be needed.

“Our cat numbers really haven’t gone down during the pandemic,” Moffett said, working to keep her emotions in check. “It seems to have gotten worse. Lately we have been taking in a number of strays and orphans as well as surrenders. It’s a lot of work to re-situate the shelter so those that come in have a quiet corner to adjust.

“We have not been able to have volunteers work in the shelter because of the pandemic. But the staff has been so great all week. We have such a great team.”

