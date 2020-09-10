NORWAY — Below is a list of September events will be offered virtually through Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Please visit www.crcofwm.org/virtual-weekly-wellness-programs.html

NEW! Virtual Functional Fitness Class for Seniors: Every Friday – 9-10 a.m.

Come try a class offered by Erin Girzone, owner of Good Health is a Habit and find out how good it feels to move your body and have fun! Erin can adapt the exercises to suit each individual’s needs. From young to old, beginners to seasoned exercisers, Erin makes the goals of getting stronger, healthier and more confident in yourself, accessible to all. If you have small exercise hand weights, have them available. If not, you can put two soup cans in each of two Hannaford type grocery bags – these make a great substitute!

Ayurveda Virtual Wellness Series: An approach to self-care drawn from traditions of East and West.

Week #1 – Friday, September 18 Better Breathing

Week #2 – Friday, October 23 Balancing the Nervous System

Week #3 – Friday, November 6 Better Bones and Joint Health

Week #4 – Friday, December 4 Stress Relief, head, neck & shoulders

Instructor: Karen Vasil-Busch, is a licensed Massage Therapist (LMT), and is trained in The Vodder Method of Manual Lymphatic Drainage, CORE Myofascial Therapy and Ayurvedic Bodywork. She is also a Board Certified Ayurvedic Practitioner with the National Ayurvedic Medical Association.

From the Kitchen: Let’s Cook Healthy Meals! Virtual cooking class series, recipes provided. Fridays, 10-11 a.m.

Session #1 – Friday, September 25 Spice Up Your Life

Session #2 – Friday, October 16 Cooking for the Fall Season

Session #3 – Friday, October 30 The Genius of Grains

Session #4 – Friday, November 20 Honoring Herbs

Virtual Monday Morning Meditation – Mondays at 9:30 a.m.

Karen Vasil-Bush leads this meditation class designed to reduce stress

and promote feelings of peach and well-being.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation – Every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Join Kathryn, Gardner of Song Body Soul as she leads you through 40 minutes of Yoga (at your own pace followed by 20 minutes of meditation!

Kathryn Gardner is a registered SomaSoul® Somatic Movement Therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Virtual Yoga Warriors – Every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

This is the fun, free, weekly virtual Yoga Class that is taught by the staff at Posabilities in Norway. Put on some comfy, grab a pillow and a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and join us! Register

Virtual Chair Yoga – Every Friday at 10 a.m.

Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illnesses and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Being calmer and more relaxed inevitably leads to a greater feeling of happiness and well-being, which everyone can benefit from!

Join Kathryn Gardner for this chair yoga class and go at your own pace!

