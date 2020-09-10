Stephens Memorial building a COVID-19 drive-thru facility. The testing site is anticipated to be operational by September 18 and will be open as long as the need for coronavirus testing is present in the community. The drive-thru facility is located on the SMH campus and will enable the hospital’s care team to conduct COVID-19 testing for patients of Stephens or MaineHealth as well as, on a more limited basis, the general public under the State of Maine’s “Swab and Send” program. Swab and Send testing is an option for people who are not current MaineHealth patients, but who believe they may have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus. Testing is completed by appointment only. For more information please visit: https://get-tested-covid19.org/. Anne Sheehan / Advertiser Democrat