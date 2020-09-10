Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis
6 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
6:40 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Houston at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
12:55 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC
3 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men’s Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women’s Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

