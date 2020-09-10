WOODSTOCK — Severe drought conditions contributed to a brush fire that burned more than three-quarters of an acre off of Farnum Road on Wednesday, a Fire Department spokesman said Thursday.

The initial call came to the Woodstock Fire Department about 3:30 p.m. in a hilly area off Farnum Road. The fire was only reachable by all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles. Water had to be carried to the scene. Firefighters were there several hours, the spokesman said.

Firefighters returned to the scene Thursday morning to deal with hot spots after the fire rekindled.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the spokesman said.

There were no reports of injury.

Firefighters from Rumford, Mexico and West Paris assisted.

