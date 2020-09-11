At the beginning of the pandemic, like many family-owned businesses, we were struggling to figure things out. We wanted to follow all rules while, at the same time, managing to stay in business.

Matthew Leonard reached out to me and offered to help. He was very concerned and contacted many different people on my behalf to see what could be done. He really helped my business navigate the uncharted waters and get us the correct information we needed.

He invested a lot of time and went above and beyond to help local businesses such as mine.

Leonard really understands small business because he is a business owner himself. I saw first-hand that he isn’t just talk. He is the kind of hard-working businessman who is needed representing the people’s interests in Augusta.

I’ll be voting for Matthew Leonard for the Maine Senate and hope others will also.

Dan Cunliffe II, Minot

