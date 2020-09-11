For all who dislike President Trump because of things he did in the past, he’s not that person today. Just as the rest of us aren’t the person we were in our past. We’ve all done things that we wouldn’t do today.
It is obvious — to me — that Joe Biden’s mentality is failing, which means others could take over. Some of those “others” are known socialists — the ones who wasted almost four years to unsuccessfully impeach the president, at the public’s cost. They intend to abolish the police and confiscate people’s weapons. How are we supposed to protect ourselves? They protect themselves with armed security, though, again, at the public’s cost. They want to take God out of our schools, open borders and allow abortions up to time of birth.
About voting by mail: If you won the lottery, would you mail in your ticket or deliver it in person?
Joan Villani, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert Viger Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Alta N. Waterhouse
-
Opinion
Joan Villani: Would you vote for socialists?
-
Opinion
Ray Mitchell: Wear a mask, keep distance
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: What was in it for them?