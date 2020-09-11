For all who dislike President Trump because of things he did in the past, he’s not that person today. Just as the rest of us aren’t the person we were in our past. We’ve all done things that we wouldn’t do today.

It is obvious — to me — that Joe Biden’s mentality is failing, which means others could take over. Some of those “others” are known socialists — the ones who wasted almost four years to unsuccessfully impeach the president, at the public’s cost. They intend to abolish the police and confiscate people’s weapons. How are we supposed to protect ourselves? They protect themselves with armed security, though, again, at the public’s cost. They want to take God out of our schools, open borders and allow abortions up to time of birth.

About voting by mail: If you won the lottery, would you mail in your ticket or deliver it in person?

Joan Villani, Lewiston

