Maine reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 15 cases in York County, which continues to be the hotspot for infections.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new deaths, but public health workers are currently responding to six outbreaks. In Cumberland County, the most populous county in Maine, five new cases were reported.

For York County, spikes in COVID-19 are having far-ranging repercussions, including delaying the start of school in some towns and canceling all fall sports practices for high school athletics as the rest of the state resumes practicing and planning for the season.

The Maine Principals’ Association has given the green light for fall sports, other than football and volleyball, everywhere but in York County. In York County, high school athletics can’t start until the state designates the county “green” instead of the current “yellow” designation.

In Sanford, which is dealing with outbreaks at Calvary Baptist Church, the American Legion, Lafayette Club and Sanford Fire Department, the City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Thursday night. The measure requires people to wear face coverings in all public settings where social distancing is not possible and in stores, restaurants, bars, tasting rooms and lodging operations regardless of their size. Violation carries a minimum fine of $100, and the ordinance will be enforced by local police.

Related Sanford council adopts mask ordinance as virus spreads in city

Statewide executive orders require masks in indoor public places and outdoors if physical distancing is difficult. Owners and operators of buildings are required to enforce the mandate.

The largest outbreak to date in Maine stems from an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in Millinocket, which is now linked to 161 cases, an outbreak at the York County Jail, and three deaths. The pastor officiating the Millinocket wedding, Todd Bell, is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, although the Maine CDC has not linked the outbreak at Calvary Baptist Church with the Millinocket wedding.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: