Maine will begin issuing a new federal unemployment benefit of $300 a week to eligible Mainers Friday, but the extra financial assistance may not last long.

Eligible claimants will begin receiving payments on Friday evening, according to the Maine Department of Labor. The benefits will be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1, and the initial round of checks will cover benefits through the third week ending in August, a payment of up to $900.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program, authorized by a presidential order in early August, will provide states with enough money to cover payments for six weeks before ending, the department said.

That means it will pay out benefits owed up to the week ending Sept. 5 but not later. Funding, from a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief fund, already has run out for some states that were the first to implement the program.

The limited relief was supposed to be a stopgap measure while Congress negotiated a longer-term added benefit for jobless workers. A $600-per-week supplemental benefit authorized by the federal CARES Act expired in late July.

“While we appreciate that temporary funds have been made available, we continue to hope that Congress will step up to provide comprehensive long-term support to Maine people during these challenging times,” said Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a statement.

Not everyone who collects unemployment benefits will receive the added payment. Laid-off workers have to be eligible for at least $100 a week in benefits and be unemployed or partially employed as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 1,200 Mainers will be excluded from the program because they do not collect enough from unemployment, the state said when the program was authorized two weeks ago. It is not certain how many others will lose out because they were not laid off as direct result of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: