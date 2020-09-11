NORWAY – Alta passed away on September 9, 2020, at her home in Norway. The daughter of Alvah R. Hendrickson and Wilma F. Littlehale, she was born in South Woodstock on May 13, 1919.

She is survived by her children: Linda K Lawton, North Carolina, Alan Waterhouse Sr. and wife Pam, Norway; Mary Waterhouse-Spear and husband Tom, Norway Kim Waterhouse, Tennessee Ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband George E. Waterhouse; her daughter Nadine W. Miller; two sisters Miriam Morgan and Olive Tuell.

Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

