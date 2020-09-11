• Michael Boyle Jr., 39, 458 Granite St., Manchester, New Hampshire, on charge of probation violation, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, no address, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office

• David A. Collins, 32, 50 Island Road, Fryeburg, on charge of fugitive from justice, 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Travis A. Fickett, 29, 112 Oak Hill Road, Otisfield, on charge of terrorizing, 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, no address, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew L. Snowman, 31, 914 Dickvale Road, Peru, on charges of failure to appear after bailed and violating condition of release, 1:25 p.m. Thursday in Augusta, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.