Charges
Leiwston
• Dathon Wright, 26, of Boston, on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 8:20 p.m. Thursday at 131 Oak St.
• Carrene Littlefield, 42, of 247 Bates St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Bartlett Street.
• Austin Bean, 35, of 106 Route 109, Leeds, on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, 8:50 a.m. Friday on Little Street.
• Arn Jones, 43, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, on a charge of domestic assault, Friday morning at 87 Bartlett St.
