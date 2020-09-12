AUBURN – A Medway man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon with unknown injuries in a two-vehicle accident, according to Auburn Police Sgt. Matthew Elie.

Elie said that around 1:30 p.m., David Perry, 63, was driving north on Perkins Ridge Road when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by Elisha Rios, 20, of Lewiston.

According to Elie, it remains unclear how the accident occurred.

“The Maine State Police reconstruction team was at the scene Saturday and investigating the crash,” Elie said, adding that more information may be released once the investigation is complete.

Perry was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with “unknown injuries,” according to Elie.

Perkins Ridge Road was closed from Young’s Corner Road to Wallingford’s for several hours and reopened around 6:30 p.m.

