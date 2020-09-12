READFIELD – F. Lloyd McCabe, 96, a resident of Monmouth, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Readfield. He was born Oct. 23, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, the son of Turner and Elizabeth Frances (Clark) McCabe. Lloyd attended Monmouth grade schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy. On March 22, 1983 in Truro, Nova Scotia, Lloyd and Vera Slater McNutt were married; Vera passed away on Dec. 23, 2012. Lloyd was a farmer at the McCabe Farm in Monmouth. He and his wife enjoyed playing cards. Lloyd was a member of the United Church of Monmouth and the Monmouth Historical Society. He is survived by his stepson, Gerald McNutt, of Riverport, Nova Scotia, Canada and Clearwater, Fla.; eight stepgrandchildren; 14 stepgreat- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Hedwig Hedy MacCabe of Monmouth, Geraldine MacCabe of, Blythewood, SC and Frances McCabe of Auburn. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Vera McCabe; stepdaughter Elda Miller; two sisters Lillian M. (Frain), Vera K. (Labelle), five brothers William N. Neil, Vincent A., Quentin H., Milton V. and John F.C. McCabe. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 17, at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will take place at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

