HARTFORD – Cindy May Wright Haun, 60, of Hartford passed away peacefully with her family at her side, at the home of her partner Lawrence Berry, on September 7, 2020.Cindy was raised in Wilton, by her parents Harold and Janet Wright, along with her siblings Raymond and Debbie. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School and later became a Tax Preparer.Cindy is survived by her partner Lawrence, daughter Bridgett, sons David (Aimee) and Thomas, five grandchildren: Haylee, Khloe, Lilie, Benjamin, and Landon.Her family will be hosting a graveside memorial service at River Grove Cemetery, in Leeds at 11:00AM on Saturday, Sept 26, 2020. Also a Celebration of life will be held at the Hartford Town Hall at 1:00Pm that same day. Covid19 restrictions and practices will be observed. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

