I am endorsing my friend, Jan Collins, for the Maine Senate.

One of the first times I met her was when she gave a wonderful pond wildlife class at our farm. She loves Maine’s natural heritage and will do everything she can to protect it.

She is also a small business owner, farming blueberries, and is keen to improve job and business prospects in the area.

As a freelance translator myself, one of my concerns is the poor internet connection. It slows down my work considerably and must have a dire effect on the area’s economy. Maine needs to be competitive and better broadband is a must.

Health care costs must be reduced so that the rich and the poor — and everyone in between — get the same quality of affordable care.

I hope others will join me in voting for Jan Collins on Nov. 3 to represent District 17 in Augusta.

Anne Smith, Strong

