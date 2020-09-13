As a New England Yankee, I was brought up Republican. I voted for Susan Collins three times.

No more, not after she voted for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh and supported the big tax cut for the wealthy. She also supports Donald Trump, albeit passively.

Trump is dishonest. His “best people” are big donors — corrupt and/or criminal. He derided the nation’s veterans. He must go.

Joe Biden is an experienced, honorable and tested candidate. He is full of what Trump lacks — empathy.

Sara Gideon, likewise, has been a tested and successful leader in the state Legislature.

Jared Golden is solid and works for his constituents.

I will be voting for all three of them this fall. I hope others will join me.

Carolyn Davis, Lisbon Falls

« Previous

Next »