If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We had 8 different golf courses identified as being last week’s mystery photo contest. While there were a few people who correctly identified the fourth tee in the foreground and the 18th in the background at Martindale Golf Course in Auburn, our winner admitted that she has been to many functions at the facility, she does not golf and had no idea but took a wild guess. In a random drawing from the few correct answers we received, Anne Ceplikas, of Auburn, was chosen as the winner of a $20 Hannaford gift coupon.
Mystery Photo for September 13, 2020