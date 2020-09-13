LEWISTON – Roland R. Doyon Jr., 72, a resident of Lisbon passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., May 15, 1948, the son of Roland R., and Beverly (Emery) Doyon Sr.

Roland was a U.S. Army veteran serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam Conflict, and retired from the Maine Army National Guard.

After serving his country, he was a well-known auto body technician and was employed with Al’s Auto Body and later with Lemay’s Body Shop until he retired in 2014.

He was a loyal New England Patriot’s fan, NASCAR, and also loved the outdoors camping and fishing. He was also well known growing vegetables in his garden, and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Debra of Lisbon; three sons, Bobby Doyon and wife Rhonda of Greene, Donald P. Doyon Lewiston, and Jason Gagne of St. Louis, Mo., two daughters, Tamra Lambert and husband Greg of Lewiston, and Angela Doyon and significant other, Zach Walton of Bowdoinham; one brother, Peter Doyon of Lewiston, three sisters, Laura Lowe and husband Arthur of Poland, Becky Doyon Mercier of Auburn, and Sherrie Cary of Cartwright, Okla. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Michael, Robby, Paul, Joey, Olivia, Jacob, Bella, Jaxon, and Zachary; and one great-grandson, Landon.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Tony Boudreau, and Shawn Gary.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday Sept. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Graveside military honors and committal prayers will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Due to Maine CDC Guidelines no more than 50 people may be in attendance at a time for each event. If attending please call the funeral home at 784-4023 to register your attendance for the event you are attending.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

« Previous