Androscoggin County

• Thomas Rodriguez, 38, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, on Gilbert Street in Livermore Falls.

• Ted Zarins, 28, of Gardiner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, on Route 202 in Greene.

Auburn

• Heather Rawstrom, 47, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:51 p.m. Saturday, on Washington Street.

• Sergio Hairston, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication and a probation hold, 10 p.m. Saturday, on Manley Road.

• Harold Gary, 45, of Jensen Beach, Florida, on an outstanding warrant for non-compliance of contempt order, 12 p.m. Sunday, on 41 Foch St.

