I support Ken Morse for Maine House District 71.

I have known and collaborated with him for more than 15 years. He is a person of vision. As a founding board member of Norway Downtown and a business owner, he was able to realize the incredible potential Norway’s Main Street held. At the time, Main Street was 50% vacant and most people thought small towns should focus on strip malls and parking lots.

Morse was able gather and lead a group of people with a similar vision to begin the revitalization process, which ultimately resulted in the vibrant Main Street enjoyed today.

As the owner of a business on Norway’s Main Street, I am thankful that he was able to see the potential when so few others did.

Ken Morse is someone who faces problems with optimism and creativity. He is exactly the person Maine needs in these challenging and scary times.

Scott Berk, Otisfield

