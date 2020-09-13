|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, September 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
|5 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)
|2 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at New England, NY Jets at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at LA Rams
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|RODEO
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)
|SOFTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
|4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
