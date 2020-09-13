(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

1 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.

CYCLING 7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego

8 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at New England, NY Jets at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at LA Rams

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO 6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)

SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

