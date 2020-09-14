LITCHFIELD – Carl Edward Slattery, 89, of Litchfield, passed away in his home on Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. Carl was born on Dec. 8, 1930 at home in Wales to Edward and Winifred (Maxwell) Slattery.

On March 28, 1952 Carl married the love of his life, Florence Berry, daughter of Clarence Berry and Gwenola (McGee) Berry of Litchfield, on whose farm he worked before entering the US Marine Corps in 1950. Carl served his country for three years, including active duty in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1953 after being promoted to sergeant whereupon he returned to farming with his wife for the next thirty years.

During his free time (which is a joke only farmers will get) Carl was a member of the William R Bold Legion Post, on the Board of Directors of the Litchfield Farmers Club, as well as an active member of the Litchfield Snowmobile and Sportsmens Clubs.

When they retired, Carl and Flo enjoyed motorcycling and RVing around the country. Carl loved to bowl, throw shoes, and watch as many sporting events as possible, occasionally at the same time.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 68 years; his son Bruce and wife Patricia Slattery, his daughter Bethany Slattery-Mortimer; and several adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all called him Bumpa. He is also survived by his brother Orman; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His family carries all the memories of a full life spent together. They will remember his work ethic, humor, and inconceivably loud sneezes.

There will be a graveside service at the Plains Cemetery in Litchfield on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines regarding outdoor gatherings.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

Memories and kind words can be left at kincerfuneralhome.com

