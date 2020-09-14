ROCKLAND — An 84-year-old Spruce Head man accused of displaying a gun and threatening a couple for not wearing face coverings at a supermarket has been charged with Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

George D. Kibitz made his initial appearance Monday at the Knox County Court on the charge stemming from the incident at Shaw’s Supermarket in Rockland on June 28.

Police say Kibitz was carrying a gun and confronted a 56-year-old man and a woman, whose age was not listed, who were not wearing face coverings as required by state law because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man made a comment that maybe he would shoot people who are not wearing face coverings, police said.

He pulled up his shirt to display the gun when making the comment, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and prohibited from returning to Shaw’s and ordered not have contact with the two people.

Since the charge was a felony, no plea was entered Monday. Kibitz is represented by attorneys Eric “Rick” Morse and Robert Levine, according to court papers.

This was the second incident in Rockland reported to police this summer about face coverings in which one party was carrying a gun.

Rockland police received a complaint on July 27 about a man in line at the Rockland Dunkin’ who was not wearing a face covering. Another customer pointed it out and the man reportedly said he could not wear a mask because he was wearing “this” and pulled up his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband.

Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young said after that incident that an investigation into the matter, by reviewing a video, showed the man did not pull up his shirt to show a concealed handgun but instead shifted his body to show the other customer that he had a gun.

The man made no other comments and did not brandish the weapon. The store staff was not made aware of the incident until police followed up after the call from the other customer.

The chief said while the video has no audio, the man with the gun did not make any threatening gestures.

In Maine, citizens can legally carry a concealed gun or open carry a gun. Face coverings, however, are required inside stores. Chief Young said July 29 that it is legal in Maine to wear a mask while carrying a gun.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: