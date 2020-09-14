Androscoggin County
• Katie Gilbert, 34, of Lewiston, on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual contact, 8:38 a.m. Monday at 63 Chestnut Dr. in Poland.
Lewiston
• Riley Goucher, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of aggravated assault, 1:08 a.m. Monday at 6 Linda Circle.
• Adidja Butoyi, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:22 a.m. Monday at 169 Bartlett St.
• Marcus Kelly, 39, transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:24 a.m. Monday at Kennedy Park.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy L. Fortier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Coreen Frances Robert
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Alice M. Lee
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Priscilla "Pat" A. Butler
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John Bruce McKinley