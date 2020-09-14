Caleb Eulitt of Minot and his son, Westin, 4, pick flowers from the pick-your-own garden at Slattery’s Farm & Maple Syrup Supply Co. in West Minot on September 6, 2020 . The flowers were for Eulitt’s wife and Westin’s mother, Brittany, and Eulitt’s mother and Caleb’s “Nana,” Belinda. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Edward Little High School senior Jimmy Pawlina paints his parking space at the school in Auburn on September 10, 2020. Seniors have this week to decorate their parking place. The annual tradition will come to an end in December when the parking lot will be used during construction of the new school, senior Thomas Brann said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Hilowle Aden. left, hands school supplies to Lisa St Laurant and Morgan Reil, 11, at a Heathy Neighborhoods school supplies and PPE giveaway in Lewiston on Friday. Reil says she is excited to start up at Montello, because “It’s the good school”. The giveaway will continue on Saturday from noon- 4pm. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Honor Guard Dan Beaule, Aaron Warner, Scott Pray, and Mike Scott enter the 9/11 memorial service at the Auburn Fire Department on Friday morning. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Michelle DeBlois, right, and Kathryn Lariviere of LiteracyTech Inc. pitch their idea for a literacy tracking tool to the fourth annual Top Gun LA pitch-off at Poland Spring Resort on Thursday morning. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Fritz Kunas, left, and Travis Bashaw, both of Auburn, compete in the Last Man Standing Ultramarathon at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester on September 5, 2020. Kunas and Bashaw have been training since March for the ultramarathon, many times at 4 a.m. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Week In Photos
