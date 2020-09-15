BRIDGTON — Bruce Marshall & the Shuffle, the third concert in the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In Live Music Series, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In.

Marshall and the Shuffle is a four-piece band comprised of some of the most talented players in the Mt. Washington Valley. When Marshall moved to Maine he re-connected with Al Hospers on bass, who had a stint in Blood Sweat and Tears. Jarrod Taylor is on guitar and Craig Bryan Jr. on drums. This line-up has been playing Marshall’s originals for five years now and it’s evident at their “take no prisoners” live shows. They touch on swing blues, R&B, Americana and Southern boogie.

Marshall is an award winning singer songwriter with eight CDs to his credit, including his latest, “Borrowed Time.” He “brings it” to every show with soulful vocals and engaging guitar accompaniment. His national experience includes a stint with Toy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band and tours with Charlie Daniels and The Outlaws. He’s also currently in a duo with blues man James Montgomery.

Bring a picnic lunch or order online with Standard GastroPub for a box lunch to go and a special discount for event-goers.

These events are not business as usual. This COVID-safe music series is in substitution for Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. A description of what the experience will be like at the concert accompanies each band listing on the website. The goal for each of these events is to get art into the community, employ musicians and provide a bit of relief.

The concerts are rain or shine events, as their music will be piped into the vehicles in case of inclement weather. The gate opens at noon. Tickets are $50 a vehicle (maximum five persons). To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event. The Bridgton Twin Drive-In is at 383 Portland Road.

The Denmark Arts Center is housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: