Like many Americans, I served an attempt that was meant to prevent terrorists from carrying out attacks on the United States. While I’d like to say that attempt was robust, I must admit that the command and intelligence personnel I encountered while with the Marine Corps Detachment of the Naval War College in 1998 openly complained that officials in Washington were unwilling to authorize the security improvements and special operations they felt were necessary to prevent attacks and break up the extremist groups of greatest concern.
During one briefing I recall the officer responsible for the selection and training of future Marine and Navy officers express concern that political leaders had forgotten extremist leaders, bolstered by their victory over the Soviets in Afghanistan, began this effort with the stated intention of drawing the United States to war so America might experience the kind of economic and social hardships that tore the Soviet Union apart.
As the anniversary of those attacks, that led the U.S. to spend $7 trillion on a war effort that has touched 80 nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East over 19 years approaches, I have to admit this nation has been hurt. To deny that is to embrace the mentality that led political leaders to ignore experts who preferred a measured response to the ambitious plans of the Bush administration.
If this nation is to recover, people must come together. I don’t see that happening unless people again learn to put more stock in fact than opinion.
Jamie Beaulieu, Farmington
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics’ Kemba Walker, Heat’s Jimmy Butler waited years to reach East finals
-
Sports
Stars advance to Stanley Cup final by eliminating Golden Knights in overtime
-
Sports
Big Ben throws three TDs as Steelers open with win over Giants, 26-16
-
Opinion
Jamie Beaulieu: Put stock in fact, not opinion
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Trump’s ‘play it down’ debacle