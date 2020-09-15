Board of Selectpersons Agenda
5 p.m. September 17
1. Call to order
2. Approval of the September 14 Accounts Payable Warrant
3. Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
J.K. Rowling’s newest book criticized for reportedly transphobic plot line
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore calls special board meeting Sept. 17
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton selectboard agenda
-
River Valley
Four employees at ND Paper in Rumford test positive for COVID-19
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 school board agenda