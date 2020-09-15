LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to adopt a recreational area use agreement and authorized a representative of the Fire Rescue Department to go to Cumberland and look at a used ladder-pumper truck.

The town of Cumberland is looking to sell a 2000 truck with a 75-foot ladder.

Selectmen also authorized the representative to negotiate up to a certain amount of money in the department’s reserve account for the purchase, without touching money set aside for self-contained breathing apparatus.

If the town buys the truck, it would replace the department’s 1987 aerial truck that has a 110-foot ladder.

The new recreation use agreement addresses COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and other protective measures.

It requires the designated representative for an organization to sign the agreement to waive and release all rights and claims against the town, its officers, employees, volunteers and others from all losses, injury, illness, damages, fees and other expenses rising out of, or in connection with the use of the recreational area, including exposure to COVID-19.

The policy requires anyone who wants to use the recreational field on Foundry Road for an organized activity, such as baseball or softball, to fill out a use agreement at the Town Office.

The town will have the highest priority for use of the recreational area. All other parties shall be allowed to reserve the recreational area in the order that requests are received, without preference or priority.

It also prohibits alcohol, smoking of any product including tobacco and marijuana and related products and electronic devices for nicotine delivery on town recreational property.

The recreational area is a tobacco-free setting, including smokeless and dissolvable tobacco products, chewing tobacco and snuff.

The new policy also prohibits marijuana use in any form, including edibles. It does not include products specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the purpose of smoking cessation or nicotine replacement therapy.

The policy also forbids possession or use of firearms, explosives including fireworks, fires or fire pits on the property, unless authorized by law or with written permission of the town manager, with appropriate permits.

« Previous

filed under: