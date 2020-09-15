AUBURN – Donald Conrad Veilleux, 76, a resident of Leeds, passed away at Clover Health Care Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1944 in Augusta, the son of Conrad Veilleux and Lillian (LaPierre) Veilleux.

Donald attended school in Augusta. On March 27, 1971 he married the love of his life, Gloria King of Leeds at the St. Mary’s Church in Lewiston and shared a wonderful 49 years together. He was employed at Billings Shoe Company and other shoe manufacturing facilities in the area.

Donald had a great love for music, especially anything Elvis sang. Donald especially enjoyed his four amazing summers he attended the Pine Tree Camp. He also had a great love for fishing and playing pool. Donald was a member of the 20M Club and the Pastime Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Veilleux of Leeds; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Loraine Charest.

His wife would like to thank Dr. Hattan and the staff at the Claire Unit at Clover Health Care and the Androscoggin Hospice for their assistance and dedication. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine. Arrangements under the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

