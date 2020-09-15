MONMOUTH – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle and friend, Kenneth F. Roberts Jr. on Sept. 10, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He was born Dec. 20, 1958 to parents Kenneth Roberts Sr. and Gail Ayer Roberts and attended Lewiston schools.

Kenny worked in various construction fields until becoming disabled later in life. He was an extremely hard working man who would help anyone and literally give you the shirt off his back.

Kenny enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and riding atv’s. He also loved the company of family and friends and never minded a cold beer!

He is survived by his brother Brian Roberts and fiance Linda Halligan of Lewiston; Brian’s son Lee (who Kenny absolutely adored) of Woolwich, Linda’s daughter, Lauren of Yuma, Ariz.; brother, Fred Roberts and wife Dawn of Westbrook; Fred’s children, Ben and Brett, Dawn’s children, Jonathan and Tracy; sister, Ellie and husband Mike Bilodeau of Mercer; special aunt, Louise Snyder; good friend Felix (Rocky) Hamel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and an infant brother, Francis.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Hospice team, Shana, Alissa, Kelly, Sara and Michelle T. as well as the staff at the Auburn Hospice House for the wonderful care they provided for Kenny.

At Kenny’s request there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

