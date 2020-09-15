HARTFORD ? Priscilla “Pat” A. Butler , 80, a resident of Canton, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her son’s home in Hartford, with her loving family by his side. She was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Oakland, the daughter of Appleton Powell, and Phyllis Powell.

She attended local Schools in Oakland. On Nov. 24, 1956 in Oakland, she married her husband of 63 years, Percy L. Butler. Pat, after being a stay at home mom and raising eight children, also worked part time at local establishments. These included Canton Variety, Tabers Ice Cream, Leavitt Packaging, and Crane Brothers Farm. After her husband’s retirement in 2002, Pat also became interested in personal fitness and could be spotted at many local gyms with her husband Percy. She was a former member of the Canton Mothers Club, Canton Extension, and the Canton High Riders Snowmobile Club.

Pat’s other community activities included being an official member of the Canton Fire and Rescue for three years, Cub Scout Leader, assisting with local swimming lessons, and most recently volunteering to work at Canton Food Pantry.

She loved working outside, and took pride in the family garden, Apple Orchard, lawn-care, and swimming pool. Spending time with her husband Percy and her children was her joy, along with the many family camping trips, motorhome trips (across country, and Canada), snowmobiling and motorcycle trips with family and friends. Pat and her husband were avid Citizen Band Radio enthusiasts, her with the handle of “Cricket” and her husband Percy known as the “Midnight Rider”.

In her later years, Pat continued traveling, and wintering with her husband between Florida, California and Hawaii while visiting their sons. While in Hawaii Pat and her husband parasailed and ran their first marathon. The last few years they enjoyed together and settled in Zephyrhills Hills, Florida for the winter months.

She was a loving and devoted mother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family and longtime friends. She is survived by brothers, Jerry Powell and wife Janice of Oakland, and David Powell of Oakland, sister Rosalita and husband Leroy of Belgrade. Eight children, Donna Herrick and husband Edward of Sumner, Wayne Butler of Hartford, Timothy Butler and wife Susan of Honolulu, Hawaii, James Butler of Jay, Rhonda Morin and husband Raymond of New Gloucester, Allison Butler of Auburn, Kevin Butler and wife Tina of Menifee, California, Percy Butler III of Portland; 23 grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Jennie, John, Eva, Erika, Percy IV, Christopher, Jeff, Heather, Nikita, Jonbenet, Timothy, Jon Paul, Roxanne, James, Jr., Justin, Jordan, Trevor, Justine, Chelsea, Kaitlin and Garrett; 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Percy Butler, her parents, her brothers, Richard Powell, Forrest Powell, and Reginald Powell, and sisters, Shirleine Powell, and Judith Powell.

Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

« Previous