SOUTH PARIS — The Western Maine Art Group and the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead will host an art show featuring plein air painters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead. Artists are invited to paint, and the public is invited to watch artists working outdoors. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 27. Each artist will be enclosed in a six-foot radius of birdseed on the ground. This will be a reminder to garden visitors to maintain social distancing.

The art show will include displays of art for sale. A portion of sales will benefit the McLaughlin Garden. Artists interested in participating should contact Jinger Duryea, director of Main Street Gallery in Norway, at [email protected]

The galleries are free and open to the public. The McLaughlin Garden and Homestead is at 97 Main St. For more information, art classes or demonstrations sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Main Street Gallery on Facebook.

